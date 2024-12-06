Why Anthony Santander Could Be a Free Agent Trap

On the surface, Santander’s appeal makes perfect sense. He’s coming off his best campaign yet with 44 home runs, 3.3 fWAR, and a 129 wRC+ to boot.

A master of hitting absolute moon shots, his .271 isolated power mark ranked 4th among all qualified players with only Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Shohei Ohtani finishing ahead. Indeed, he’s quietly been one of the most lethal power hitters in the sport and was a major factor in the Orioles ascension to contention status after being stuck in a fugue state for so long.

And his last name is sick. Like, really sick. I genuinely don’t think this has been talked about enough; just say it out loud to yourself right now.

But once you dig a bit deeper, your drilling equipment begins to malfunction and you’re worried about it exploding into a million pieces and leaving you buried in a cave of sorrow for all eternity. Because Anthony Santander’s value is built like a house of cards — and it’s the type of house that doesn’t tend to get better with age.

Too much of Santander’s game revolves around his power. He’s historically reliant on power, in fact.

The 44 home runs he clubbed this past season were the most ever for a player with an OPS under .815. 40 plus home runs, and his OPS was lower than, say, Riley Greene’s, who had 24 knocks. Plus, according to Statcast, he had 7 more homers than expected.