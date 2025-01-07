Why Pete Alonso Should Bet on Himself and the New York Mets

Being the second-best first baseman on that market would not be the worst thing for Alonso, as he would not be encumbered by the qualifying offer, and could look more attractive juxtaposed to Vladi, who is expected to seek a deal worth well more than $400 million.

At this stage, Alonso can only play with the hand that he is dealt, and right now that hand should be telling him to double-down on himself, because there is more money to be had in the future.

Signing a “Boras Special” can be perceived as a letdown for a free agent who was hoping to land a deal that bought out the rest of his prime, but the reality for Alonso is really not that bad.

He would get the chance to chase down the franchise home run record, and play with two superstars in Francisco Lindor and Soto, giving him a better chance to win the World Series than he has had in his entire career with the Mets.

Oh, and he also could earn more money in a single season than any first baseman in MLB history.

When you really break down the situation for Alonso, things are not all that bad for slugger. The Mets are clearly sitting in the better position in terms of the leverage of these negotiations, but Alonso will do just fine when it is all said and done.