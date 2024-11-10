Which MLB Free Agents Will Be Most Impacted by the Qualifying Offer?

Nick Pivetta, Boston Red Sox

This will be an interesting decision to watch. The Athletic predicted that Pivetta would score a three-year, $48 million deal on the open marker this winter, meaning if he accepts the qualifying offer, he could have almost half of that projection in one year by returning to the Red Sox.

A career 4.76 ERA/4.36 FIP/1.316 WHIP pitching slash line across 1029.1 innings indicates the Red Sox know what they’re going to get from Pivetta … and perhaps they are willing to overpay to bring him back for one season as a part of the rotation. If that’s the case and Pivetta is willing to go back for another one-year deal, this could be one of the 13 who were extended a QO who will accept it.

If Pivetta doesn’t accept the QO, he may find the market isn’t willing to spend for shoulder-shrugging statistics and the loss of a draft pick. Entering his age-32 season, the right-hander still has potential for the future with a fastball-slider combination that can be effective. However, when Pivetta isn’t able to fool the batter, he often pays the price as his career hard-hit rate (the percentage of time where the ball is in play at 95 mph or higher) is at 41.3 percent, a little higher than the MLB average of 38.8 percent.

Still, despite all of that, there are teams that are rumored to be interested in Pivetta, perhaps causing the Red Sox to believe the QO was the right path to take.

Sean Manaea, New York Mets

Manaea put together a solid season in Queens, reaching a career-high in innings pitched with 181.2 while logging an ERA+ of 114, his highest mark in a season where he made double-digit starts since 2018. Add all of that in with the addition of Scott Boras as his agent and it’s easy to see why the 32-year-old southpaw will be looking to make the most of his 2024 success with a contract that extends well beyond 2025.

It will be interesting to see just how valued Manaea is in the minds of MLB executives knowing they will have to deal with Boras and give up a draft pick to land him. His 3.47 ERA was nearly a run lower than it was when he pitched for the San Francisco Giants in 2023, so there’s little doubt that he made the most of his one-year, $14.5 million deal with the Mets.