Which Franchise Rebuilds are Closest to Completion?

The 2024 season has reached the playoffs and in the process, we’ve seen a couple of teams play past their projections to get to play meaningful October baseball. The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers were expected to float around the bottom of the AL Central this season. FanGraphs gave the Royals a mere 13.2% chance of making the postseason before the year began and gave the Tigers a 28.2% chance.

The Royals played outstanding baseball throughout the season and were in contention for a spot in the playoffs throughout the year. The Tigers, on the other hand, were all but dead by the time the trade deadline came around and after selling at the deadline, their playoff hopes plummeted. Despite facing a sub-1% chance to make the playoffs, per FanGraphs, as late as August, the Gritty Tigs put on one of the best stretches of any team in the MLB down the stretch and earned a spot in the postseason.

The Royals and Tigers appear to have completed their rebuilds and no matter the outcome of each of their playoff runs, both organizations will likely look to reload and bolster their lineup for another push in 2025.

That said, there are a number of teams that could be the next to “complete” their rebuilds and make the postseason for the first time in half of a decade. There have been six clubs that haven’t made the postseason since the 2020 COVID season; the Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, Los Angels Angels, and Colorado Rockies.