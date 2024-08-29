Nationals Have Their Outfield of the Future in Place Right Now
After years of losing, the Washington Nationals have built a young outfield that should be among the best in baseball for years to come.
Since their first and to date, only World Series victory back in 2019, it has been a lot of losing for the Washington Nationals. However, four — about to be five — consecutive losing seasons have netted the Nationals a core which could run the National League for years to come.
Overall, 2024 has been a year of growth for Washington as pitchers Jake Irvin, Mitchell Parker and MacKenzie Gore have all taken steps forward.
Former top prospect C.J. Abrams is enjoying a solid third season in the big leagues, as he is on pace to set career highs in home runs, doubles, hits, RBI and was named to his first career All-Star Game.
As a team, the Nats have only played to a 59-73 record, but were in the NL Wild Card race through the end of June. Now with a little over a month left to play, the Nationals are giving fans a glimpse into the future with the recent promotion of Dylan Crews this week.
Crews joins fellow top prospect James Wood in the outfield, as the Nationals hope that duo can become pillars that they can build the rest of their franchise around (along with Abrams).
Even better, the Nationals may have found their center fielder of the future with rookie Jacob Young, who brings an element of speed and defense that are at a premium at his position.
With Wood, Crews and Young, the Nationals might just have a starting outfield that could contend in the National League as soon as next season.
All stats and standings were taken prior to play on August 28th
Jacob Young
It all started in the summer of 2021 in the seventh round of the MLB Amateur Draft with the selection of speedy outfielder Jacob Young from the University of Florida. Young, never a highly touted prospect, has quietly turned into what could be a consistent presence roaming the green of Nationals Park.
Young made his debut in 2023 but only received sporadic playing time until 2024. Since his call-up, Young has hit just .255/.314/.338 with a measly .654 OPS, however his value does not lie with a bat in his hand.
In 122 games, Young has accumulated 2.8 bWAR, thanks in large part to his defense and baserunning prowess. According to Baseball Savant, Young leads all of Major League Baseball with 19 Outs Above Average (OAA).
Additionally, he has swiped 30 bases on the season and ranks in the 97th percentile in sprint speed. With the defense and speed that Young provides, he looks like an ideal center fielder in Washington.
Obviously, the Nationals would hope that Young can improve offensively and get on base at a better clip than the .314 mark he has posted so far. With his best offensive attribute being his speed, Young needs to get on base as much as possible to leverage it on the basepaths.
Getting on base more would take Young’s game to the next level, but if the floor is 30 stolen bases a season and Gold Glove defense in center field, the Nationals would take that for years to come.
James Wood
Flanking Young in one of the corners, will be James Wood. At the 2022 trading deadline, the Nats shipped off franchise superstar Juan Soto to the Padres, receiving an absolute haul.
While Abrams — the biggest piece at the time (former No. 9 Prospect in baseball) — has blossomed into a budding star, Wood is looking like the steal of the deal for Washington.
Wood has done nothing but soar since donning the Curly “W,” rising to become the top prospect in baseball upon his debut.
Since his call-up on July 1st, Wood has hit the ground running, hitting .275/.374/.429 over his first 50 MLB games. Filling a 6’7, 234 lb. frame, the young lefty slugger has bashed five home runs already and posted an .820 OPS.
At just 21 years old, Wood has shown an incredible level of maturity and discipline, drawing 27 walks and owning a .382 OBP. Wood has the makings of a true five-tool player with his 82nd percentile sprint speed and seven steals already.
If the Nationals contend for a playoff spot in 2025, it will most likely be because Wood has taken the leap to becoming a superstar in Major League Baseball.
Dylan Crews
The final big piece is another product of the draft but in a more highly touted fashion than Young. After 107 losses in 2022, the Nationals were awarded the second overall pick in the 2023 Draft, which they used on NCAA Golden Spikes Winner Dylan Crews from LSU.
Crews was called up on Monday, just 13 months after being drafted.
After going 0-for-3 with a walk in his big-league debut, Crews picked up his first career hit on Tuesday. He holds as much promise as just about any player in the game, as the latest top 100 update had him at No. 11 following Wood’s graduation.
Like Wood, Crews is a five-tool threat as he received 60-grade present day evaluations in running and fielding, with future 60-grade value in plate discipline and game power. All of that combined with a 55-grade hit tool.
Overall, Crews was rated as a 60-grade player and has displayed strength in all aspects of his game throughout his entire amateur and professional career.
In their brief major league careers, Wood has been manning left field with Crews in right. Among the potential that the team has shown, there is no brighter spot in the nation’s capital than the Nationals outfield trio of the future.