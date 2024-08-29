Nationals Have Their Outfield of the Future in Place Right Now

Since their first and to date, only World Series victory back in 2019, it has been a lot of losing for the Washington Nationals. However, four — about to be five — consecutive losing seasons have netted the Nationals a core which could run the National League for years to come.

Overall, 2024 has been a year of growth for Washington as pitchers Jake Irvin, Mitchell Parker and MacKenzie Gore have all taken steps forward.

Former top prospect C.J. Abrams is enjoying a solid third season in the big leagues, as he is on pace to set career highs in home runs, doubles, hits, RBI and was named to his first career All-Star Game.

As a team, the Nats have only played to a 59-73 record, but were in the NL Wild Card race through the end of June. Now with a little over a month left to play, the Nationals are giving fans a glimpse into the future with the recent promotion of Dylan Crews this week.