Four New Building Blocks the Pirates Will Take into 2025

Being that he is already 29 years old, the Buccos’ window to compete will hopefully come soon while he still has his best years left in him. To do that, the Pirates need other core pieces. And luckily, Pittsburgh is starting to see those pieces rise to the surface with a youth movement this season.

Let’s look at the new franchise building blocks who have shown themselves this season.

Oneil Cruz

The most senior of the bunch, Cruz displays one of the more electric tool-sets in Major League Baseball. A former top prospect and shortstop for the first three and a half seasons of his career, Cruz recently was moved to center field to put his incredible speed and arm strength on full display.

Flat out, Cruz is a physical specimen, standing 6’7 and weighing in a 215 pounds.

Despite the size, he still ranks in the 88th percentile in sprint speed, being clocked at 28.8 feet per second. Additionally, he has an absolute rocket for an arm.

Averaging 95.8 mph on his throws (max of 103.3 mph), Cruz sits in the 99th percentile in arm strength. Errors were always an issue for him in the infield as he made 24 errors this season at shortstop, as well as 17 in 2022, his last full season. So far, Cruz has logged 10 games in center field.