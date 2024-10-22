Did the Rockies Improve More Than Their Record Suggests?

Predictables

The Rockies finished in the basement of a talented NL West as expected. Many prognosticators thought the division could be home to four playoff teams. Though only two played into October, the Diamondbacks finished with the same record as the fifth and sixth NL Wild Card teams while the Giants, besieged by injuries all season long, fell shy of .500 by one game.

Colorado lost twice as many games on the road than at home; par for the course when you play under one condition at altitude and another for 81 games. Their 24-57 record away from Coors Field made for the third-lowest winning percentage (.296) in franchise history behind the 2014 (21-60, .259) and 2023 (22-59, .272).

Despite being more of an outside-looking-in kind of club throughout the majority of their existence when it comes to trade deadline activity, the Rockies actually did the thing in 2023 when it came to dealing away expiring contracts and improving the depth of their farm system.

While the team received criticism for not being more aggressive with acquiring future pieces for some of its assets at this year’s July 30 deadline, they were still able to swing two deals. GM Bill Schmidt swapped two relievers — Beeks and Nick Mears — for three pitching prospects. RHP Bradley Blalock and LHP Luis Peralta were even able to debut and contribute over a combined 22 appearances.

Heartbreakers

Opening Day started in the worst possible fashion anyone could have drawn up. A 16-1 drubbing by the Dbacks that was sparked by a 14-run inning that contributed to the worst start of Kyle Freeland’s career.

The loss on April 30 in Miami was even more disheartening. Up 5-0 for the entirety of the game, Ryan Feltner’s shutout was squandered with a five-run ninth inning by the last-place Marlins, who eventually won via walk-off in the 10th. Before reaching the All-Star break, the Rockies had given up five or more runs in the ninth inning or later six different times, losing all six. The previous record was four over an entire season.