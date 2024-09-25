Three Mariners Who Can Save Seattle’s Season

The Seattle Mariners are 17-13 over their last 30 games. That’s a .567 winning percentage (or a 92-win pace). It’s the same record in that span as the Astros, who just clinched the AL West. It’s a better record than Wild Card contenders like the Orioles, Royals, and Twins.

Unfortunately, it might be too little, too late. With the Mariners sitting 2.5 games back of a Wild Card berth (and without any tiebreaker advantages), they almost certainly need to win all four of their remaining games to have any chance of sneaking into the playoffs.

They also need some help from at least two of the Tigers, Royals, and Twins, all of whom currently sit ahead of the Mariners in the AL Wild Card standings.

It’s no wonder FanGraphs has Seattle’s postseason odds at a slim 2.8%.