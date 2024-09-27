The Last Wild Card Hurdle for the Tigers is to Make History

Despite holding the tiebreaker over Detroit and Kansas City, the Twins lost two of three to the Marlins to start the week, while the Royals and Tigers each swept. This puts the Twins three games back in the race with three to play, so their next loss eliminates them, regardless of if the Tigers or Royals win another game.

Though, that does not mean Detroit has nothing left to play for this weekend after they clinch.

In fact, their series against the Chicago White Sox has become far more interesting than any of us would have thought it would be even one week ago.

Why the Tigers Should Push to Sweep

The Detroit Tigers may only need one game this weekend, but they should do everything in their power (outside of exhausting their pitching) to try to win every game.

You are not only playing the worst team in baseball this year, but potentially the worst team in MLB history (more on that in a moment). This is the chance to ride an eight-game winning streak into the playoffs and carry that momentum into a Wild Card Series.

Further, finishing in second place in the AL Central is something worth pushing for right now, considering the matchups that could come into play in that Wild Card round.