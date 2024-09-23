Who’s Still Playing Spoiler at the End of the MLB Season?

The 2024 MLB season is winding down and we’re down to the final week of regular-season play. Just two divisions around the game are solidified, with both the Guardians and Brewers already clinching the top spot and punching their tickets to the postseason.

Then there’s the Dodgers, Phillies and Yankees, all of whom have successfully secured a spot in the playoffs but haven’t quite locked down their respective divisions.

With six to play, this leaves quite a few teams still in the thick of things, as the Orioles, Tigers, Royals, Astros, Twins, Mariners, Red Sox and Rays all technically still have a chance to make this thing on the AL side. Over in the NL, it’s the Diamondbacks, Padres, Mets and Braves that are still hanging in there.

This final week is sure to have plenty of storylines to follow. Some of the more notable ones will be which non-playoff teams can play spoiler. There are going to be a handful of series where teams that are already eliminated can put together a strong series and deal the fatal blow to contending teams’ chances at making the postseason.