How Long Will the Detroit Tigers’ Cinderella Story Last?

The beautiful thing about the game of baseball is the sense of magic it can provoke, as season’s are built on narratives and teams swing with momentum. This ebb and flow has never been more evident then what we have witnessed with the Detroit Tigers.

At the trade deadline, the Tigers were sellers, clearly still in the midst of a rebuild and looking to take advantage of their top assets on the market. Jack Flaherty was the main chip dealt, capitalizing on a fantastic one-year signing and turning him into two prospects in Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney.

Liranzo was seen as the prize of the deal, as the 21-year-old catching prospect immediately slot into the Tigers’ top 10. Sweeney on the other hand ended up slotting into the starting lineup, replacing an injured Javy Baez to become the Tigers’ starting shortstop.

Sweeney hasn’t set the world on fire, but he has made steady contributions to a team that got them up and down their roster to close the season.