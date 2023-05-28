Michael Conforto Crushing His Way Through May

After an underwhelming 2021 season with only 14 home runs and slugging just .382, an abrupt shoulder injury during the offseason put him on the shelf for the entire 2022 season. This came at the worst time, as he was a free agent and was left unsigned.

This made Conforto one of the most intriguing low-risk, high-reward propositions this offseason, and the Giants jumped at the chance to see if he could return to form, signing him to a two-year, $36 million deal.

Conforto stepped into a major league box for the first time in 543 days on Opening Day against the Yankees and who else to welcome you back than Gerrit Cole.

All baseball players know you can’t just pick up a bat a year later and expect success because that ball will come in twice as fast as you remembered it. His first month of getting back into the swing of things was rough, hitting .193 with a .311 OBP and striking out 33% of the time.

Now all of a sudden though, Conforto is looking like the player of old and it is propelling the Giants to one of their best runs of baseball all season. Winners in 10 of their last 12, the Giants are hot largely due to Conforto’s resurgence.

In his last 15 games, Conforto ranks in the top 10 in OPS, AVG, and hits and is fourth in the National League in home runs. Conforto has smashed six homers with a 195 wRC+.