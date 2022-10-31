2023 Free Agent Profile: Michael Conforto

There is plenty of upside for teams to bet on with the 29-year-old, who will be looking to prove his worth in 2023.

Path to Free Agency

Drafted 10th overall by the New York Mets in 2014, Michael Conforto was fast-tracked through their minor league system and debuted on July 24th, 2015.

Conforto made the jump straight from Double-A to help a Mets team that was struggling mightily offensively. With the addition of Conforto, along with the trade deadline acquisition of Yoenis Cespedes, the Mets completely revamped their outfield and their lineup, helping them make a push in the second half that resulted in an NL East division title.

When the Mets made the World Series, Conforto became just the third player in MLB history to have played in the Little League World Series, College World Series and Major League World Series. He made history again when he homered twice in Game 4, becoming the first rookie since Andruw Jones to accomplish that feat in a World Series game.

7 years ago today, Michael Conforto homered twice in a World Series game.



– joined Gary Carter as only Mets player to homer twice in WS game

– 3rd youngest player in WS history to homer twice in 1 game

– Became youngest Mets player to homer in WS game



pic.twitter.com/VYuOJ7Z7H3 — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) October 31, 2022

Conforto was the Mets Opening Day left fielder in 2016, but would end up enduring a real sophomore slump that saw him demoted to Triple-A in the middle of the season. Conforto would bounce back in a big way the following year, making his first All-Star appearance in 2017.

That season was really the best of Conforto’s career, as he hit .279/.384/.555, with 27 home runs and a 147 wRC+ in 109 games. Unfortunately his season was cut short when he dislocated his left shoulder on a swing, which required surgery to repair. Conforto posted a career-best 4.4 fWAR in 2017.