Blake Snell Joins a Dynasty, Dodgers Remind Us Who’s on Top

While many will be quick to say this is bad for baseball, the reality is this: the Dodgers are the team everyone is chasing. And they will be the center of the baseball universe or the next decade.

Shohei Ohtani’s Signing Changed the Game

Last offseason, Shohei Ohtani was the big prize of the free agent class, very similar to how everyone is looking at Juan Soto this year. Ohtani’s free agent process was largely kept behind closed doors, but when the dust settled we were all left stunned when his contract was announced.

The fact that Ohtani signed with the Dodgers came as no surprise, as many viewed them as the favorite all along. The shock value came in when we learned first of the number, $700 million. That stole the initial headlines on his contract, then the follow-up, $680 million deferred took the cake.

Ohtani made the “self-less” move to defer a majority of his contract, allowing the Dodgers more spending power during his prime, so they could continue to build around him.

This contract helps the Dodgers in two major ways.

First, it allows them to have more working capital now, as Ohtani is only taking $2 million per season while he actually plays for the Dodgers. On the back-end, Ohtani will collect $68 million a year for a decade from 2034-2043, but that money could have been set aside across the decade to where it doesn’t hurt the Dodgers much. Not to mention, who cares about what happens 10 years from now?