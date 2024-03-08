Top 2024 Bounce-Back Candidates for Each Team in the NL West

There’s no doubt that the NL West is one of the most terrifying divisions in all of baseball. Each of the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Padres finished above .500 last year, while the Giants faltered and the Rockies are continuing a rebuild.

Heck, the Diamondbacks made it all the way to the World Series and they were not even the most fearsome of the five squads.

That title belongs to the Dodgers, who won 100 games during the regular season. While they did not make a deep postseason run as anticipated, they went out and added Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto – amongst many others – to ensure that things go differently in October of 2024.

While there are some favorites in the NL West and some that are guaranteed bottom-dwellers, each club has something in common. In 2024, there are players on each team that will be looking to bounce back.