The Top Orioles Storylines To Follow in Spring Training

Spring training comes with no shortage of intrigue for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025.

The O’s have won at least 90 games in back-to-back seasons and will look to compete for a championship again in 2025. Some of their best players from last season have left the organization, but Baltimore is still ripe with talent.

The departures of ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and longtime Oriole outfielder Anthony Santander left some cracks in the team’s armor. Consequently, president of baseball operations Mike Elias has difficult decisions to make this spring regarding how he will fill out his Opening Day roster.

Much of the difficulty in these roster choices stems from an abundance of impact options on the hitting side and a lack thereof on the pitching staff.