Welcome to The Show, Grayson Rodriguez

This start looked a little different for Rodriguez. While it is fair to say that he struggled, there are a lot of good things to take away from this start as well.

When looking at what went wrong for Rodriguez in this start, the first thing that stands out is the walks. Four walks in four innings is not where you want to be. With that said, the walks are easier to stomach when you realize three of the walks were issued during his last four plate appearances. At that point in the game, he was well over 70 pitches and starting to show fatigue. His other walk was to Tony Kemp to start the game.

The earned runs should also be taken with a grain of salt. The first three batters he saw in the fifth inning resulted in two walks and a strikeout. Manager Brandon Hyde decided to let his young pitcher try to work his way out of the jam, but after a third walk to load the bases, Rodriguez came out of the game. Letting Rodriguez attempt to get out of his own mess was the right decision by Hyde. When he left the game, the Orioles were up 3-2. Austin Voth came in and immediately allowed a single, a ground out, and a home run to score all of the runners Rodriguez left on.

Grayson Rodriguez, Filthy 79mph Breaking Ball. 😷 pic.twitter.com/neTILEfWAW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 12, 2023

One thing that Rodriguez did really well was get into two-strike counts. On the flip side of that, he struggled at times with finishing the job and getting those hitters out. Every single one of the hits that Rodriguez gave up was in a two-strike count. On top of that, every walk he issued was in a 3-2 count. Of the 23 batters that Rodriguez faced, 18 of them saw two-strike counts. Rodriguez was just a couple of pitches away from having a very different stat line.

Grayson Rodriguez’s Future

Short Term

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has come out and stated that Rodriguez is for sure going to make one more start for the Orioles. Kyle Bradish is set to make a rehab appearance later this week as he works back from his injury. With Bradish looking set to return soon, the question becomes: will Rodriguez stay with the team or go back down to Norfolk?

The correct answer is that Rodriguez should stay with the team. Whether or not that is what Hyde and company will decide is up for debate. The Orioles’ front office has already shown they are not scared to send him down.