Early Trends That Have To Change for the Orioles To Contend

During spring training, the vibes surrounding the Baltimore Orioles were high. The young core looked determined and refreshed after a disastrous second half and postseason. Moreover, signings that had created scrutiny from fans were turning in solid performances as well.

However, we’re nearly a month into the regular season, and those positive vibes have nearly vanished.

Fans on social media are growing more and more displeased with manager Brandon Hyde and GM Mike Elias, and injuries have caused players who were not expected to be everyday starters to take on vital roles.

For example, if you had told an Orioles fan back in January that by mid-April the No. 1 starter in the rotation would be Charlie Morton, they most likely would not receive that news very well.