The Orioles Need Adley Rutschman To Get Back on Track

Back in the 2019 MLB draft, the Baltimore Orioles made a pivotal decision, selecting catcher Adley Rutschman first overall. This choice wasn’t just a draft pick, it was the beginning of a new era in Baltimore, as they had their future franchise cornerstone in their hands.

Now six years later, Rutschman is still at the forefront of the Orioles’ franchise and a key part of their offense. He’s seen plenty of success throughout his big league career, but the 2024 season was his first bump in the road.

Rutschman saw himself go from arguably baseball’s best catcher to just slightly above league average offensively. What happened? How did it happen so fast?

Reviewing Rutschman’s Performance in 2024

Although last season was a step backward offensively, Rutschman still had productive moments.