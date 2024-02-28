Spring Training Battle: Baltimore Orioles Rotation

A couple weeks ago it seemed as if the Orioles rotation was pretty much set in stone. After making a trade for Corbin Burnes, the rotation felt filled out for the most part. It appeared that if there was to be any battle in spring training, it would be for spots behind the five in the rotation.

Now, it does not appear that way.

Following the trade for Corbin Burnes a string of bad news came through regarding the Orioles rotation. Kyle Bradish has a UCL injury and is going to start the season on the injured list. On top of that John Means is behind on his throwing program as he continues his Tommy John recovery. Means will also start the year on the injured list.

A rotation that once appeared filled, now has two gaping holes as spring training gets underway. There are no locks to fill these roles either. The Orioles have a handful of players that are looking at these rotation spots as an opportunity.