Can the Baltimore Orioles Make Room for All Their Top Prospects?

Who exactly are these prospects and where do they fit?

Who are these Prospects?

Obviously, I just listed all of the prospects. When asking who they are I want to dive a little deeper into the cases that they have made for themselves.

Jackson Holliday (JBB #1) – Holliday as previously stated is the big one. He is the number one overall prospect across many rankings including our own. The then 19-year-old climbed four levels of the minors last season finishing in Triple-A. He was very productive offensively at all four stops, walking a lot and limiting strikeouts to around 20%. This spring he has an OPS of .957 with two doubles, two triples, and a home run. He looks like a lock for opening day!

JACKSON HOLLIDAY GRAND SLAM NUKE AND PIMP JOB 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YcEwPExKED — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 10, 2024

Heston Kjerstad (JBB #31) – Kjerstad came into this spring as a lock to make the roster. That is looking like less of a certainty with Colton Cowser’s emergence. He made his debut in September last season and was productive with a 104 wRC+. Unfortunately he is having a disappointing spring but last year the Orioles made it clear that they value him.

Heston Kjerstad has arrived. A 418-foot NO DOUBTER 💣



It’s only a matter of time. The Warehouse ain’t safe. #Orioles pic.twitter.com/0dkFvYi6VB — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) September 16, 2023

Colton Cowser (JBB #36) – Colton Cowser may be the talk of spring training for the Orioles. He has in large part out shined Jackson Holliday. After struggling during a brief stint in the majors last season, Cowser is on fire this spring. He has only made 29 plate appearances but he has an OPS of 1.586 this spring. He is forcing his way into the opening day lineup.

Colton Cowser wasn't going to miss out on the home run fun.



The #Orioles' No. 3 prospect went yard for the fourth time in Grapefruit League action. pic.twitter.com/WFgllIHZjb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 11, 2024

Coby Mayo (JBB #12) – Mayo came in as a long shot to make the roster out of spring training due to how crowded it is but that may no longer be the case. In 38 plate appearances he has a .984 OPS this spring. After a strong showing in Triple-A last season (267 PA), coupled with his spring performance, Mayo has a case as the opening day third baseman.