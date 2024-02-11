Top Notes From the Chicago Cubs ZiPS Projections for 2024

There is a whole lot of uncertainty surrounding the National League Central as we head into 2024. As of right now, that uncertainty might play well in the Chicago Cubs’ favor.

Last year, the Cubs went 83-79 and somewhat surprisingly took home a second-place finish in the division. The Cardinals, who were projected to win the NL Central rather easily, flopped and finished last.

While it’s far from a guarantee that things go the same way this year, it’s also worth noting that we can expect the Brewers to regress. After trading Corbin Burnes (and potentially moving Willy Adames next), they’re unlikely to remain atop the division.

Enter the Cubs. They outperformed projections last year and can easily do the same in 2024.