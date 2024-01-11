Chicago Cubs Add to the Rotation with Japanese Lefty Shota Imanaga

The Cubs have boosted their rotation by signing one of the better free agent pitching options still available. While Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are still looking for homes, Shota Imanaga has found one on the North Side.

The #Cubs today agreed to terms with LHP Shōta Imanaga on a four-year major league contract.



Welcome to the Chicago Cubs, Shōta Imanaga!

今永昇太選手、ようこそシカゴ・カブスへ！ pic.twitter.com/8OheQ4Urcc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 11, 2024

Imanaga is a lefty from Japan who has spent his last eight seasons pitching for the Yokohama Bay Stars in the NPB. In those eight seasons, Imanaga has thrown just over 1000 innings with a 3.18 ERA and a WHIP just over one.

If you would like a full breakdown on Imanaga’s arsenal please read Aram Leighton’s full break down of Imanaga. This is going to be a look at the contract and where Imanaga fits with the Cubs.

Imanaga’s Contract

The Cubs have signed Imanaga to a unique four-year deal that guarantees $53 million. The contract is unique in that following both the 2025 and 2026 seasons the Cubs will have the option to extend the contract to a fifth year. Extending the contract would push the deal to $80 million.