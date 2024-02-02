What Hector Neris Brings to the Chicago Cubs’ Bullpen

The former Houston Astros reliever is coming off a strong 2023 performance, where he pitched to a career-best 1.71 ERA – while outperforming his 3.33 xERA – with a pair of saves across 68.1 innings in 71 appearances, worth 0.8 fWAR. Additionally, opponents hit just .172 against him, the lowest batting average of his 10 MLB seasons.

Chicago, whose bullpen ranked tied for third in the majors in strikeout rate (26 percent) last season, lost one of its premier swing-and-miss weapons with Michael Fulmer (27.6 percent, third-highest on the team) becoming a free agent earlier this winter. But, as you can gather by Neris’ bright red Baseball Savant page, he shouldn’t have any issues replacing those punchouts.

Neris struggled to avoid walks in 2023, as did a Cubs bullpen that issued the second-highest rate (11 percent) in baseball, with his 11.4 percent clip placing in the 12th percentile. When you record as many whiffs as he does, though, allowing free passes is a trade-off most would happily accept.

These days, most elite relievers are backed by high-velocity arsenals – but not Neris. Instead, the veteran righty excels via a north-south approach, locating a mid-90s four-seamer atop the zone and a devastating splitter in the lower quadrants. He’ll also mixes in his sinker and slider against right-handed batters, providing four weapons in those matchups.

That usage allowed the 6-foot-2 hurler to thrive over the previous two seasons in Houston, registering strikeout, whiff and chase rates that finished in the 79th percentile or higher each year.

One major difference between Neris’ 2023 and ’22 showings was his ability to prevent hard contact. He faltered to a 44.7 percent hard-hit rate against, which ranked in the eighth percentile, in Year 1 with the Astros. Last season, however, he saw that figure drop to 28 percent – placing it inside the Top 2% of the majors.