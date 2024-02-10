Four Willy Adames Landing Spots That Make Too Much Sense

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Willy Adames #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers waits for a replay on a call at second base against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Reds defeated the Brewers 3-1. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Adames, 28, will become a free agent at season’s end. His value took a slight hit last year after he posted an OPS+ of 95 and a .217 batting average in 149 games. However, he was an offensive force not too long ago.

Across the past three seasons, Adames has 80 home runs with an OPS+ of 108. In that time, he posted an OPS of .762 and drove in over 250 runs. There are plenty of teams that could use that production in their lineup.

We’re going to take a look around the league and determine which teams that need help the most. Let’s see who the best fits for an Adames trade are.

Which Teams Could Use Willy Adames the Most?

Cleveland Guardians

Over in the AL Central, the Guardians are in a division where it feels like any team can finish in first place. Okay, except the White Sox. Last year, Cleveland finished 78-86, good for third, on paper they’re a club destined for a rebound.

As of right now, Bryan Rocchio, Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias are projected to get the majority of the playing time at shortstop in 2024. Last year, not one of them finished even close to league-average on offense.

Player Games HR RBI Average OPS+ bWAR Bryan Rocchio 23 0 8 .247 68 0.1 Tyler Freeman 64 4 18 .242 84 -0.3 Gabriel Arias 122 10 26 .210 75 -0.1 Willy Adames 149 24 80 .217 95 3.0

Seems that Adames would be one heck of an upgrade over the current infielders. If Cleveland wants to make another run at the Twins in the AL Central, adding a power-hitting, one-year rental like Adames would be an excellent place to start.