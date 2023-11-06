Craig Counsell Stuns Brewers, Leaves to Manage the Cubs

Craig Counsell has been in the rumor mill for a handful of weeks now. His contract with the Milwaukee Brewers expired at the end of October, and he was entering the open market as one of the most sought-after manager available.

Now, a return to the Brewers was never out of the question. Combining his strong Wisconsin ties with his monumental value to the organization, an extension with the Brewers was always in play.

At the same time, Counsell interviewed with several ball clubs in the past few weeks, including the Guardians and the Mets, and David Stearns’ front office departure sparked serious rumblings that Counsell would follow Stearns’ path and fill the New York’s managerial vacancy.

There were even rumors that Counsell could take the year off and temporarily step away from the game to spend time with his family.

In the end, after all of the rumors and speculation, no one predicted him landing with his former ball club’s bitter rival.

A STUNNING SHAKEUP IN THE NL CENTRAL!



The Cubs are moving on from David Ross and hiring former Brewers manager Craig Counsell, per multiple reports!



— Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 6, 2023

A Slam Dunk For Chicago

This is a monumental signing for the Chicago Cubs. They will be moving on from David Ross, who was under contract through next season and had a club option in 2025. Ross spent the last four seasons as the Cubs’ skipper, and he ended his tenure with the Cubs with a record of 262-284.