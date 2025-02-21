Top Notes From The Atlanta Braves ZiPS Projections for 2025

Instead, Atlanta’s key “additions” might come from within, with bounce-back seasons from Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies, and more. Staying healthy will be the name of the game for the Braves.

One of the best projection systems in baseball is ZiPS, developed by Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs over two decades ago. Widely regarded as a premier preseason tool, ZiPS provides valuable insight into team and player expectations. Here is Major League Baseball’s summary of how the system works:

“ZiPS uses growth and decline curves based on player type to find trends. It then factors those trends into the past performance of those players to come up with projections… no one is claiming that every ZiPS prediction will come true, but it is widely regarded as one of the most accurate predictors in the industry.”

Late in 2024, Szymborski released the ZiPS projections for the 2025 Braves. There have been some key additions and subtractions since its publishing, so let’s dive into the updated Braves ZiPS projections for the upcoming season.

Braves ZiPS: Position Players

The Braves have consistently boasted one of the best offenses in baseball over the last few years. InIn 2023, they tied the MLB record with 307 home runs, but injuries in 2024 limited their offensive production.

Looking ahead to 2025, ZiPS projects a resurgence for the offense. Atlanta is expected to have five players rank in the top 50 in SLG, wOBA, wRC+. Here are some key takeaways:

Bounce-back candidates: Austin Riley endured a significant dip in production last season, missing time due to injury. ZiPS projects a big rebound with 29 home runs, an .842 OPS, 131 WRC+, and 4.4 fWar.



Matt Olson (32 HRs, .828 OPS, 127 WRC+, 3.2 fWAR), Michael Harris II (20 HRs, .817 OPS, 124 WRC+, 4.6 fWAR), and Sean Murphy (17 HRs, .759 OPS, 111 WRC+, 3.4 fWAR) are also projected to improve significantly in 2025.

Ronald Acuña Jr returns to form: The 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr is projected to bounce back from his second major knee injury much better than the first time.



ZiPS projects Acuña Jr to appear in 121 games, slashing .294/.393/.526 with 26 home runs, a 154 WRC+, and a team-best 5.1 fWar. Given his talent and past experience in a similar rehab, these projections seem very attainable, if not conservative for the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr.

Jurickson Profar adds stability to a deep lineup : One of the reasons I love the Profar signing is his bat-to-ball skills. ZiPS projects an 11.3% walk rate and a 16.0% strikeout rate, along with a .743 OPS, 110 wRC+, and 1.4 fWAR.



Manager Brian Snitker can deploy Jurickson Profar in multiple ways, whether hitting leadoff until Acuña Jr returns, batting second, or slotting him lower in the lineup, that will all help extend a deep lineup even further.

Nacho Alvarez Jr can make a huge leap: Last season, Nacho Alvarez Jr got a small taste in the big leagues, but it was one to forget about slashing .100/.156/.100 and a .256 OPS in 32 plate appearances.



With shortstop a question mark, ZiPS projects Alvarez to appear in 125 games, slashing .249/.331/.341 with a .672 OPS and a 92 WRC+. With a career minor league slash line of .284/.400/.396 and a .796 OPS, these projections seem extremely attainable for the rookie.

Drake Baldwin is the next big Braves prospect: Like many other Braves players before him, Baldwin has risen rapidly through the minors. Recently, FanGraphs listed Baldwin as their 11th ranked prospect. Not in the Braves organization, but in all of baseball. Drake Baldwin is projected to appear in 105 games in his rookie season with a .702 OPS and a 2.0 fWAR.

Braves ZiPS: Pitching Staff

The consistency doesn’t end with the offense, as the Braves field one of MLB’s top pitching staffs over the last few years as well. With the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton from the starting rotation and Spencer Strider returning from major injury, it’s fair to question if they can sustain their success. ZiPS, however, thinks otherwise: