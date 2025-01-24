Jurickson Profar is Worth the Wait for the Atlanta Braves

Jurickson Profar Career Trajectory

Jurickson Profar first broke into the Major Leagues in 2012 with the Texas Rangers as one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

After having a relatively underwhelming start to his career with a slash line of .240/.321/.387 and a .708 OPS over his first five seasons, he was traded to the Oakland Athletics.

His time with the Athletics was short-lived, as he was traded to the San Diego Padres prior to the 2020 season. Across three seasons in San Diego, Profar posted a .244/.333/.375 slash line and a .707 OPS, his most successful to date.

After a disappointing stint with the Colorado Rockies in 2023, where he registered a -1.7 bWAR, Profar was released and returned to the Padres on a minor-league deal to finish out the season and eventually re-signed for the 2024 season on a one-year, $1 million deal.

The 2024 season changed everything for Jurickson Profar. He slashed .280/.380/.459 and had an OPS of .839, earning his first All-Star selection and winning a Silver Slugger award. It was a career-best season that showcased his improvements as a player.

More importantly to me, Profar displayed the bat-to-ball skills that I have been yearning for Atlanta to acquire. In 2024, he ranked in the 88th percentile or better in chase rate, whiff rate, strikeout rate, and walk rate.