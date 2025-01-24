Jurickson Profar is Worth the Wait for the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves finally make noise in the offseason by signing 2024 NL All-Star Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million deal.
The Atlanta Braves have made a significant offseason move, agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with outfielder Jurickson Profar, per Robert Murray of FanSided.
Over the past few weeks criticism of the Braves’ quiet offseason had been mounting, especially in the wake of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ aggressive moves. Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopolous has now quieted some of those concerns.
It’s no secret the Braves needed an upgrade in the outfield. A platoon of Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz likely wouldn’t have inspired much confidence heading into the season.
Coming off of a career year, Jurickson Profar has been seeking a multi-year deal. Profar not only fills a void Atlanta desperately needed to fill but brings veteran experience and consistency to a lineup already loaded with star power.
Jurickson Profar Career Trajectory
Jurickson Profar first broke into the Major Leagues in 2012 with the Texas Rangers as one of the top prospects in all of baseball.
After having a relatively underwhelming start to his career with a slash line of .240/.321/.387 and a .708 OPS over his first five seasons, he was traded to the Oakland Athletics.
His time with the Athletics was short-lived, as he was traded to the San Diego Padres prior to the 2020 season. Across three seasons in San Diego, Profar posted a .244/.333/.375 slash line and a .707 OPS, his most successful to date.
After a disappointing stint with the Colorado Rockies in 2023, where he registered a -1.7 bWAR, Profar was released and returned to the Padres on a minor-league deal to finish out the season and eventually re-signed for the 2024 season on a one-year, $1 million deal.
The 2024 season changed everything for Jurickson Profar. He slashed .280/.380/.459 and had an OPS of .839, earning his first All-Star selection and winning a Silver Slugger award. It was a career-best season that showcased his improvements as a player.
More importantly to me, Profar displayed the bat-to-ball skills that I have been yearning for Atlanta to acquire. In 2024, he ranked in the 88th percentile or better in chase rate, whiff rate, strikeout rate, and walk rate.
While it’s fair to question whether his 2024 numbers are sustainable, the good news is that Profar doesn’t necessarily need to replicate his career year.
Inserted into a lineup that boasts Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna, and Sean Murphy, Profar’s primary role will be to put the ball in play and get on base.
At the beginning of the 2024 season, FanGraphs posted an amazing article detailing the early season success of Jurickson Profar, specifically his swing change:
From the left side of the plate, Profar has changed up his stance significantly, starting out much more open, with a bigger bat waggle at a steeper angle. From both sides of the plate, he’s gone from almost no leg kick whatsoever last year to bringing his foot several inches off the ground this year. Adding a leg kick is a common way for a player to try to increase power, and it certainly seems to be working for Profar so far.
FanGraphs wasn’t the only one to take note of his swing change. In a media event with Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos after the Profar signing, Braves reporter Grant McAuley shared Anthopoulos’ thoughts:
#Braves Alex Anthopoulos said they believe in the swing changes Jurickson Profar made in a career-best 2024. They see that production as sustainable and what he did last year is who he'll be moving forward.— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) January 24, 2025
Knowing that the Atlanta Braves organization believes in the swing changes gives me hope that if Profar’s numbers do show any regression, it will not be significant.
How Profar Fits Into the Braves Lineup
As mentioned before, the Atlanta Braves had a desperate need in the outfield if they were to seriously compete in 2025.
As of today, Jurickson Profar will immediately assume a starting role in the corner outfield while the Kelenic and De La Cruz platoon man the other corner. Upon Ronald Acuña Jr.’s return to the starting lineup, Profar will assume the everyday left-field role.
The Braves have used a platoon in left field for the last four or so years, so it will be a welcomed change for fans to know there will be consistency at the position.
Being realistic, we should expect to see Acuña Jr. be given plenty of rest days this season. Jurickson Profar will allow Atlanta to have the flexibility to give Acuña Jr. the occasional off-day without completely diminishing the lineup.
According to Fangraphs’ Roster Resource, Jurickson Profar projects to hit second on Opening Day.
When Acuña returns to his leadoff role, Harris will slide down and Kelenic will shift out of the lineup. This lineup gives the Braves one of the most balanced and dangerous in baseball, with a mix of lefties, righties, and switch-hitting options.
Profar’s contact rates and ability to get on-base will provide a perfect bridge from Acuña Jr. to the power trio of Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Marcell Ozuna.
Off-the-Field
It is cool to see the link the Atlanta Braves have with players from Curaçao. Jurickson Profar joins a lineage of Andruw Jones, Randall Simon, Jair Jurrjens, Andrelton Simmons, Kenley Jansen, and Ozzie Albies in the Atlanta Braves organization.
There is a clear comfortability and connection in Atlanta that hopefully will continue into the future.
Profar will also bring an edge to the Braves that has lacked since Joc Pederson left in free agency after the 2021 World Series. He plays the game with emotion and is a clubhouse favorite who should mesh well with the current culture in the Braves locker room.
Final Thoughts
I’ve told Braves fans all offseason to stay patient, and this signing proves why. While Profar isn’t a household name like Juan Soto or Alex Bregman, he will undoubtedly make an already dangerous team even better. At 32 years old, age is a fair concern. However with an AAV of $14M per year for the next three seasons, this deal is more of a low-risk, high-reward signing than not.
Alex Anthopoulos waited for the right opportunity, like he has stated all offseason, and it paid off. With Jurickson Profar now in Atlanta, the outlook for 2025 looks brighter than ever.