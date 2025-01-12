Do the Braves Need a Fallback Plan for Spencer Strider?

“Strider will come to spring training like a normal Spring. He’ll have it the exact same. He will appear in games. I don’t know yet how many innings he’ll throw, how deep we’ll take him, and so on. The plan is for them (Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr.) to not be on the Opening Day Roster. We said that from the get go just to protect them.”

Hearing that Strider is healthy enough to fully participate in spring training is music to Braves fans’ ears. Though it’s likely we won’t see him back on the mound in a regular season game right away, the Braves are making the right decision by prioritizing his long-term health. His arm is far more crucial come October.

The key to this quick recovery is that the second elbow surgery was not Tommy John. Internal brace surgery is much less invasive than Tommy John, allowing Strider to streamline his recovery process.

Believe it or not, Strider’s elbow issue can be attributed all the way back to 2019, when he underwent Tommy John surgery while at Clemson University. A bone fragment had developed in his repaired elbow, causing him to have potentially pitched with this fragment in his elbow for years.

Anthopoulos stated in the same interview with 680 The Fan:

“When he went through Tommy John the first time, that was in college, he was doing it all on his own. He was rehabbing on his own and he just looks back now and he thinks it’s crazy that he did it all on his own. He’s told us that he feels incredible. The thing with Spencer is the work ethic is elite. He’s just going to get every ounce out of his abilities. So, we’re pretty optimistic and confident he’s going to be good.”

While it remains to be seen how dominant Strider will be in 2025, the Braves are cautiously optimistic that he can return to form and reclaim his role as the ace of the rotation.

What’s Next for the Rotation?

Can Atlanta rely on Strider to return being the ace of the Braves’ rotation? This is the question Braves fans are pondering themselves. Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, and Spencer Schwellenbach are all secure in the rotation, and with the return of Strider this leaves one spot to fill.