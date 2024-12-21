Do the Braves Need To Do More Than Just Run It Back?

The Atlanta Braves kicked off the MLB offseason by trading Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angels for Griffin Canning (who they subsequently non-tendered). After what clearly can be called a salary-saving move, Braves fans were excited about what the team would do next.

Much to their disappointment, significant upgrades have yet to materialize for the Braves. However, the team as constructed is already set to compete for another World Series.

According to BetMGM, the Braves have the third-best odds to win it all in 2025. Yes, this is after the Blake Snell, Max Fried, and Juan Soto acquisitions by other teams. The Atlanta Braves have the firepower to compete with anyone in MLB.

So, what exactly are the Braves missing? Do they need to make a splash? Is it time to panic? Let’s take a deep breath and dive into it.