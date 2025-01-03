Sean Murphy is a Pivotal Piece to Atlanta’s Success in 2025

For the first time since 2019, the Atlanta Braves will be without Travis d’Arnaud. After declining his $8 million option, d’Arnaud quickly signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Over five seasons with the Braves, d’Arnaud slashed .251/.312/.443, had a .755 OPS, won a Silver Slugger award ,and earned an All-Star selection. He was a staple for the Atlanta Braves, and fans will forever appreciate his contributions.

On December 12, 2022, the Atlanta Braves, Oakland Athletics, and Milwaukee Brewers struck a three-way deal. The trade sent young catcher William Contreras heading to the Brewers, outfielder Esteury Ruiz to the Athletics, and brought catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves. In typical Braves fashion, Murphy then quickly signed a six year $73 million extension.

For the past two seasons, Travis d’Arnaud and Sean Murphy have shared backstop duties. Murphy now steps into the everyday catcher role in 2025. The question remains: Can Murphy live up to the expectations set by the trade and his extension?