Sean Murphy is a Pivotal Piece to Atlanta’s Success in 2025
With Travis d'Arnaud leaving in free agency, the Braves are hoping Sean Murphy will become the everyday catcher they signed him to be.
For the first time since 2019, the Atlanta Braves will be without Travis d’Arnaud. After declining his $8 million option, d’Arnaud quickly signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Over five seasons with the Braves, d’Arnaud slashed .251/.312/.443, had a .755 OPS, won a Silver Slugger award ,and earned an All-Star selection. He was a staple for the Atlanta Braves, and fans will forever appreciate his contributions.
On December 12, 2022, the Atlanta Braves, Oakland Athletics, and Milwaukee Brewers struck a three-way deal. The trade sent young catcher William Contreras heading to the Brewers, outfielder Esteury Ruiz to the Athletics, and brought catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves. In typical Braves fashion, Murphy then quickly signed a six year $73 million extension.
For the past two seasons, Travis d’Arnaud and Sean Murphy have shared backstop duties. Murphy now steps into the everyday catcher role in 2025. The question remains: Can Murphy live up to the expectations set by the trade and his extension?
Career in Oakland
Sean Murphy was selected in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics out of Wright State University. In his three collegiate seasons, Murphy slashed .309/.408/.465 with an OPS of .874.
He first debuted in 2019, but it was 2020 when he made a serious impact. Murphy finished 4th in AL Rookie of the Year voting after slashing .233/.364/.457 with a .821 OPS and a 133 WRC+.
In 2021, Sean Murphy received the Gold Glove award. In 2022, what would be his final season in Oakland, he did not disappoint setting then-career highs in hits, home runs, RBIs, walks, and batting average.
His offensive numbers may not necessarily jump off the page, diving into Murphy’s home and away splits shows a different story.
|Home
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|WRC+
|ISO
|2020
|70
|.224
|.357
|.414
|.771
|127
|.190
|2021
|213
|.196
|.310
|.330
|.639
|90
|.134
|2022
|302
|.227
|.386
|.386
|.708
|111
|.159
|Away
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|WRC+
|ISO
|2020
|70
|.241
|.371
|.500
|.871
|139
|.259
|2021
|235
|.302
|.302
|.467
|.769
|108
|.234
|2022
|310
|.343
|.343
|.465
|.808
|129
|.194
Over three seasons with nearly equal at-bats home and away, it’s clear Oakland’s pitcher-friendly park hampered his offensive production.
According to Baseball Savant’s Park Factors ratings, the Oakland Coliseum was below league average in all offensive metrics except doubles and triples during Murphy’s tenure.
As a defender, Murphy threw out 38 of 136 base stealers (28%), ranked in the top 5 of Baseball Savant’s Catcher Framing Runs metric, and top 4 in lowest average pop-time.
Between his offensive splits and the high quality defensive Sean Murphy displayed in his time with the Oakland Athletics, it is clear to see why Alex Anthopoulos went out and made a move to bring the catcher to Atlanta.
Career in Atlanta
Sean Murphy’s first season with Atlanta was extremely promising . Slashing .251/.365/.478 with a .844 OPS and 130 WRC+, he was named a NL All-Star and a key piece to the Braves’ offense despite splitting time with Travis d’Arnaud.
The 2024 season, however, was a struggle. On Opening Day, Sean Murphy suffered an oblique injury that sat him on the Injured List for 53 games.
Again splitting catching duties with Travis d’Arnaud, Murphy never found his rhythm at the plate upon his return. The Braves battled significant injuries all season long and with d’Arnaud putting up significantly better offensive stats, the Braves could not afford to play Murphy over d’Arnaud.
Now fully healthy and heading into Spring Training as the everyday catcher, Sean Murphy has the chance to finally live up to the contract he signed. Can he recapture the form that made him an All-Star in 2023, or will he struggle as he did in 2024?
Braves fans have seen flashes of his elite potential, and 2025 will be Murphy’s chance to prove just how good he can be.
Backup Options
With Murphy set for the everyday catcher role, lets take a quick look at the backup options Atlanta may deploy.
Chadwick Tromp will most likely get the Opening Day nod for this role. The five-year veteran will be 30 years old as the 2025 season begins, spending the last three seasons with the Atlanta Braves organization.
Tromp has played just 26 games with the Atlanta Braves, spending the majority of his three seasons in Triple-A. With a career .232 average and .635 OPS, the Braves will hope he isn’t relied upon too heavily in 2025.
Drake Baldwin is the prospect every Braves fan is eyeing for 2025. Baldwin’s tear through the minors has mirrored the likes of Michael Harris and Spencer Strider. A full prospect breakdown of Drake Baldwin here.
Last year was a big year for the prospect, slashing .276/.370/.423 with a .793 OPS in the minor leagues and being named to the Futures Game. While it may take a Spring Training so good that Brian Snitker just can’t ignore to make the Opening Day roster, look out for Drake Baldwin to get the call up early in 2025.
2025 Outlook
The Atlanta Braves parted ways with William Contreras to give Sean Murphy the keys to the catcher position. Admittedly the trade does not look so good as of yet. However, this year will be the real test for Sean Murphy.
Current Steamer projections show Murphy’s slash line at .233/.321/.416 with a .737 OPS and a 105 WRC+. If healthy, the Atlanta Braves would certainly take these numbers, but I believe there is more on the bone than the projections seem to see.
For the first time since he playing in Oakland, he will be tasked with being an everyday catcher. With consistent reps and the security of being in the starting lineup, Sean Murphy will have the chance to prove his worth on the field.