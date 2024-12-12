The Braves Have a Lot Riding on Spencer Schwellenbach

Amid a tumultuous 2024 season for the Atlanta Braves, one rookie in particular emerged as a huge bright spot: Spencer Schwellenbach.

Rated as the organization’s third-best pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline entering the 2024 season, Schwellenbach was an afterthought to crack the rotation in 2024. With seemingly one spot up for grabs, he was behind Reynaldo López, Bryce Elder, and fellow prospect AJ Smith-Shawver in the pecking order.

That changed when Spencer Strider’s injury left a hole in the rotation and a need for starting pitching help quickly became apparent. Receiving the first start of his MLB career on May 29, Schwellenbach seized the opportunity and never looked back, finishing the year with an 8-7 record, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 3.29 FIP across 21 games.

Heading into 2025, Spencer Schwellenbach is poised to play a pivotal role in the Braves’ rotation. Let’s dive into why.