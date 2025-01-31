Top Five Free-Agents Who Could Still Interest the Braves

While Acuña is expected to return to the field for the majority of the season, we still don’t know how effective he will be upon his return.

This one move has allowed Braves fans worried about the 2025 season to take a step back and breathe. The roster as currently constructed is still a top-five roster in baseball. Are there some upgrades that could elevate the roster even further?

Absolutely, and there is still time for those moves to happen.

Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough is one of my top bargain free-agent reliefs pitchers still on the market. With A.J. Minter now a New York Met, there is a clear need for a left-handed relief pitcher in the bullpen.

Yarbrough, who made his mark with the Tampa Bay Rays, posted strong numbers in 2024 splitting time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays: 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 4.64 FIP, 79th-percentile barrel rate, 97th-percentile average exit velo, and a 99th-percentile hard hit rate.

Yarbrough is not the prototypical hard throwing reliever, but his ability to generate weak contact, particularly against left-handed hitters, makes him a valuable asset. Last season, Yarbrough posted a 0.55 WHIP and 22.8 K% vs left-handed batters, limiting those hitters to a .120 BA and .387 OPS.