Top Landing Spots for Free Agent David Robertson

Unlike most of the other aging veterans, Robertson still remains at the top of his game. In 68 appearances (his most since 2018), the right-hander posted a 3.00 ERA, 2.65 FIP and 132 ERA+ across 72 innings of work. He’s still striking out over 12 batters per nine innings while remaining stingy when it comes to surrendering hits (6.6 H/9) and home runs (0.6 HR/9).

With a ton of teams remaining in the hunt for relief-pitching help, let’s look around the league and determine which ones could use Robertson the most in 2025.

David Robertson Free Agent Landing Spots

Now that Robertson’s career is winding down, you know he’s only going to consider signing with a team that’s got legitimate championship aspirations. Heck, he only signed with the Rangers last year because they were fresh off of a World Series Championship themselves. We all know how that went.

The saying “you can never have enough pitching” is just as relevant now as it’s ever been. Virtually every single team with hopes of contention could use a Robertson in the back-end of their ‘pen. He may not be a primary closer at this stage, but he excelled in every situation in the book this past season and is capable of closing out games as needed for his new team.

Atlanta Braves

Last year, the Braves had one of the best bullpens in baseball, which is no different than any other year. The club finished second in reliever K/9 and surrendered the least amount of walks in the league while finishing second in FIP and third in ERA.

Raisel Iglesias, Pierce Johnson, Dylan Lee and Aaron Bummer are all returning in 2025, but Chavez, Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson, John Brebbia, and A.J. Minter are all free agents. Atlanta could always re-sign any of these players and Robertson, as they’re currently projected to roster the likes of Daysbel Hernandez and Angel Perdomo to kick off the upcoming season.