Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Charlie Morton

At 41 years old, Charlie Morton is old enough to be some of his teammates’ father. And as far as baseball dads go, he’s been a pretty great one.

Throughout his Braves tenure, Morton’s best quality has been always showing up. He is one of only seven pitchers to make at least 30 starts and qualify for the ERA title in each of the past four seasons.

His All-Star days might be behind him, but Morton remains a durable and reliable big league starter. He can give his team a good chance to win every five days. Over 30 starts and 165.1 innings in 2024, the right-hander pitched to a 4.19 ERA and 4.43 xERA.

With all that in mind, Morton shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to prolong his career in 2025.