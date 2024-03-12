Top Breakout Candidates From All 30 MLB Teams

There is no story better to follow during the season than watching a player enjoy his breakout season. To see a newfound star emerge for your favorite team is one of the most exciting things that can happen to a fan base.

Each year, we watch players burst onto the scene and make a name for themselves as rookies, like Corbin Carroll, Gunnar Henderson, Triston Casas and Kodai Senga last year. But breakout success is not just reserved for rookies.

Last season, we also saw players who have already been in the big leagues, like Bobby Witt Jr., William Contreras, Luis Robert and Adolis Garcia took massive steps to go from being solid big leaguers to All-Star caliber players. Those are the breakout successes that really standout over time, because they take you by surprise more than the top prospect who delivers right away.

Over the last month, our staff at Just Baseball has been canvassing the league to find the best breakout candidates for each team in every division in baseball. Let’s dive in and see who could breakout in a big way during the 2024 season!