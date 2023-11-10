The 2023 Breakout Players of the Year

Every November, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America celebrates the most outstanding rookie performances in each league. The Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award honors two players, one from the NL and one from the AL, who exceeded rookie limits that season.

Similarly, Major League Baseball issues the Comeback Player of the Year Award to one player from each league who “re-emerged” over the past season. The award honors once-great players who returned to greatness after down years and injuries.

Needless to say, exceptional first-year performances and bounce-back campaigns are worth honoring. However, there’s another type of season – a similar type of season – that no existing award covers: the breakout campaign.

It’s fun to watch a rookie shine in his first taste of MLB action. It’s thrilling when a former All-Star returns to form after everyone thought he was washed. But it’s equally exciting to see a role player turn into a major contributor. Perhaps he’s a former top prospect, or maybe he’s a journeyman veteran. Yet all of a sudden, he’s making an impact every time he takes the field.