Top 2024 Breakout Candidates for Each Team in the AL Central

2023 Stats: 58 G, 239 PA, .309/.372/.548, 15 HR, 52 RBI, 2.4 WAR

We were able to see a glimpse of what Royce Lewis is capable of last season, but not the entire season. Still, considering Lewis lost the 2020 minor league season to the COVID-19 pandemic (like a lot of young players) and the majority of his next two seasons due to a pair of right ACL surgeries, he was finally able to show the world what he has the potential to do in the early part of the 2023 campaign.

The former No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 MLB Draft now has an official position at third base and a clean bill of health going into the 2024 season. Expectations for Lewis are very high. In fact, Mike Petriello of MLB.com believes he is a dark horse AL MVP candidate. This all makes him an easy choice as the top breakout candidate for the Twins.

Honorable Mention: Louie Varland, P

In the past, Louie Varland hasn’t been able to convince the Twins that he is a consistent starter for their rotation. Last season, he finished with a 4-3 record, posted a 4.63 ERA, 71 strikeouts, and a 1.22 WHIP. The Twins trading with the San Francisco Giants to bring in Anthony DeSclafani makes the battle for the fifth spot in the starting rotation interesting, but Varland arguably has the higher ceiling.

Late last season, Varland was dominant as a reliever, which has the fans and front office talking about whether long-term he is a starter or a reliever. It is a possibility that whoever wins the final starter slot in Minnesota, the other may see some time as a reliever.

It’ll likely come down to how Varland performs this spring to see who starts the season in the rotation. So far this spring, Varland has pitched four scoreless innings and is coming off an appearance yesterday where he recorded four of his six outs via strikeouts.