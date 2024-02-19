Top 2024 Breakout Candidates for Each Team in the NL East

Jarred Kelenic was once a top prospect whose talent drew comparisons to Mike Trout.

Those days are probably in the rear-view mirror, but that doesn’t mean Kelenic can’t find a groove with the Atlanta Braves in 2024 after being traded from the Seattle Mariners this past winter.

A former top prospect is getting a fresh start.



The Braves have traded for Jarred Kelenic from the Mariners, per @Ken_Rosenthal.



Kelenic produced 108 wRC+ and 1.3 fWAR as he had a bit of a resurgence in 2023! pic.twitter.com/Zdjt45ldeG — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) December 4, 2023

Kelenic’s big league career has been interrupted by demotions to Triple-A due to lackluster performance and even freak injuries such as when he fractured his foot after kicking a water cooler in 2023.

Despite those circumstances, however, Kelenic is still just 24 years old with a chance to hit the reset button on an Atlanta Braves team that is nothing short of a juggernaut. He’ll have a chance to win their starting left field job outright, with the Braves deciding not to reunite with veteran Eddie Rosario while also trading his potential competition, Vaughn Grissom, to the Boston Red Sox in a deal for lefty starter Chris Sale.

If Kelenic can capitalize on this change of scenery while hitting behind some of baseball’s most talented players, his long-awaited breakout season may finally arrive.

Honorable Mention: Pierce Johnson, RP

Going from Coors Field to Truist Park is about as good as it gets for a pitcher. And after the Colorado Rockies dealt reliever Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves at last summer’s trade deadline, the strikeout artist rewarded his new team’s gamble with a sparkling 0.76 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 23.2 relief innings down the stretch.