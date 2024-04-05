5 Breakout Players from 2023 Who Are Picking Up Where They Left Off 

Traded to the Kansas City Royals last summer for Aroldis Chapman (who helped the Texas Rangers win a World Series), Ragans, a former first-round pick by the Rangers, blossomed into a quality starting pitcher in the season’s final two months with a 2.64 ERA (2.49 FIP) in 12 outings. Other metrics also favored his initial performance with the Royals, such as his 11.2 K/9 and 0.4 HR/9 in those 12 starts.

And those strong results have carried into Ragans’ first two starts of 2024, where he’s compiled a 1.46 ERA and 0.89 WHIP. In fact, his most recent outing against the Baltimore Orioles might’ve been his best showing yet, as the 26-year-old held the defending AL East Champions scoreless over 6.1 innings at Camden Yards.

Cole Ragans was dealing tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kHS0xCzvHM — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2024

If he continues to pitch at an ace level throughout the 2024 season, the Kansas City Royals would have to be pleased with that.

Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta wasn’t a breakout player in the traditional sense last season, but he finished on a high note with a 3.30 ERA in eight second half starts following a pedestrian 4.83 ERA in the first half.

A big reason for the decrease in ERA? An uptick in strikeouts (12.5 K/9 vs. 10.6 K/9) while limiting traffic on the base paths (0.96 WHIP in the second half, down from a 1.30 mark in the first half). And he’s been effective in maintaining those trends to start 2024, with a sparkling 0.82 ERA and 13 strikeouts in his first two starts of the season.

Nick Pivetta, Wicked 83mph Sweeper. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/6V54sDVxJd — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 3, 2024

The Red Sox won’t be very good in 2024 and after losing Lucas Giolito to injury prior to Opening Day, their rotation depth was already stretched thin. That only places a heightened importance on Pivetta continuing to round into his second-half form throughout this season.