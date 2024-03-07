Top 2024 Breakout Candidates for Each Team in the NL West

The five clubs in the NL West couldn’t be more different from one another heading into the 2024 season, but here’s one thing they have in common: They’re all counting on young players to break out as full-time contributors.

The Dodgers need some fresh arms to step up to fill out the rotation. The Diamondbacks are counting on several youngsters taking another step forward to help them defend their NL pennant.

Meanwhile, the Giants will need plenty of breakout performances if they’re going to return to contention, and the Padres need just as many lucky breaks to make up for all the talent they lost this winter.

Then there are the Rockies. Even if everything breaks right, they don’t have a path to the postseason. Still, it would make the season a lot more enjoyable in Colorado if the team had a few more exciting players to root for.