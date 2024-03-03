Top 2024 Breakout Candidates for Each Team in the AL East

Baseball’s toughest division continues to get better. With four of five teams finishing last year with winning records, and the 82-80 Yankees adding Juan Soto to the mix, it will be a bloodbath yet again to take the crown in the American League East.

And what makes this division that much more fun?

The fact that the competition is only getting better. With top prospects knocking on the door and young players that have shown flashes of bursting onto the scene, there are several players in this division that are primed for breakout seasons in 2024.

Let’s dive in on who that could be.