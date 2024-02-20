Top 2024 Bounce-Back Candidates for Each Team in the AL East

The Rays would likely be thrilled if Civale finishes the 2024 season with the same 3.46 ERA he had in 2023. However, they need him to take a different path to that number in his first full campaign in Tampa Bay.

Civale was excellent in 13 starts for the Cleveland Guardians a season ago, going 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA. That made his July trade to the Rays — while the Guardians were still in playoff contention — rather jarring. Yet upon his move to Tampa Bay, Civale went 2-3 with a 5.36 ERA in 10 starts.

The Rays have a chance to make up ground on the O’s tonight but this is not going to help!



Brandon Drury blasts one and the Angels have POUNCED on Aaron Civale early! pic.twitter.com/66qoUgC8ys — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 20, 2023

The good news for Civale is he’s had a whole offseason to prepare to pitch for the Rays, and the 3.63 FIP he had in 10 starts with Tampa Bay last year suggests that his back-of-the-baseball-card stats don’t paint the full picture of the second half of his 2023 campaign.

Shane McClanahan will miss the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, while the statuses of Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs aren’t clear as they work their way back from major surgeries of their own. Tampa Bay will be counting quite a bit on the duo of Civale and Zach Eflin atop the rotation, particularly in the first half of the season.

Honorable Mention: Garrett Cleavinger, LHP

Cleavinger looked like an emerging star after he posted a 1.77 FIP in 10 appearances with the Rays in 2022. However, a right knee sprain limited him to just 15 appearances in 2023 in which he posted a 4.84 FIP.