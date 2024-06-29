The Top 10 Greatest Pitchers in Toronto Blue Jays History

When the Toronto Blue Jays signed talented righty A.J. Burnett to a five-year, $55 million deal in advance of the 2006 season, the hope was that he would help give Toronto a strong No. 2 to pair with ace Roy Halladay as the team tried to return to the playoffs for the first time since 1993.

Burnett pitched at a pretty high level for the Blue Jays from 2006-2008, going 38-26 with a 3.94 ERA and 3.82 FIP across 81 outings.

But while Toronto posted a winning record in each of Burnett’s three seasons with the team, in the era of only one Wild Card per league, the Blue Jays weren’t ever able to get to the postseason with the one-two punch of Halladay and Burnett.

After leading the American League in strikeouts (231) over a career-high 221 1/3 innings pitched in 2008, Burnett opted out of the remaining two years on his deal to become a free agent.