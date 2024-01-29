Top Notes From the Boston Red Sox ZiPS Projections for 2024

Six years after they won a franchise-record 108 games and the World Series, the Boston Red Sox will be lucky to avoid a third consecutive last-place finish in the American League East in 2024.

Boston won 78 games a year ago, leading to the September dismissal of former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. However, Craig Breslow — the new CBO — has done little this offseason to make you believe the Red Sox will return to the postseason in 2024.

Don’t want to just take our word for it? The annual ZiPS projections that Dan Szymborski puts together for FanGraphs paint a picture of a team desperate for the star power that made it the most successful franchise in the sport across the first two decades of this century.

A sneak peek at the ZiPS x @FanGraphs Depth Chart for the next ZiPS team, the Boston Red Sox.#ZiPS24 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/jIxZBgKpbk — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) November 28, 2023

For those unfamiliar, MLB.com offers this synopsis of what ZiPS aims to do.