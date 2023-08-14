How Will the Loss of Shane McClanahan Impact the Tampa Bay Rays?

This past weekend, the Tampa Bay Rays placed left-hander Shane McClanahan on the 60-day IL, effectively ending his chance at returning this regular season with what the team is calling a left forearm issue. McClanahan hasn’t pitched since August 2nd and the Rays ace is scheduled to see Dr. Keith Meister today to explore options related to his injury.

Should the Maryland product require Tommy John surgery, it would be his second foray through the procedure, as he missed time back in 2016 when he was at the University of South Florida during his freshman season.

Losing McClanahan for the rest of the season is devastating news for a Rays squad that has lost the top spot in the AL East to the Baltimore Orioles, with the club sitting 3.0 games back within the division and first within the AL Wild Card. Back tightness had already forced McClanahan to miss a few starts earlier this season, with the southpaw making 21 starts, while pitching to a 3.29 ERA through 115 innings of work.

Boasting a 1.183 WHIP and a 126 ERA+, McClanahan was in the mix for the AL Cy Young if he had stayed healthy, striking out opponents at a 9.5 K/9 clip and helping the club win 15 of the 21 games he started.