The Blue Jays Need Bowden Francis To Find His Old Form

When Bowden Francis finally made the transition to the starting rotation last season, the results were impressive.

Acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers back in July of 2021, Francis worked exclusively out of the bullpen for the Toronto Blue Jays prior to 2024. He then made a couple of starts at the beginning of last season before missing a chunk of the year with right forearm extensor tendinitis.

When the hurler returned to the mound in June, he once again worked out of the bullpen before transitioning to a full-time starting role by the end of July, where he would end up being one of Toronto’s most effective starters in the final months of the 2024 season.

From July 29 through the end of the regular season last year, Francis made 11 appearances (10 starts) and pitched to a 1.80 ERA in 65 innings of work. That was the third-best mark among qualified starters over that stretch, trailing only Blake Snell and Chris Sale.