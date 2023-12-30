Lucas Giolito Signs With the Red Sox

But now, after putting Red Sox Nation through the ringer for the first two months of the offseason, Boston is finally on the board.

Early on Friday evening, the Red Sox came to terms with starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on a two-year, $38.5 million deal (as first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN). The deal also includes $1 million in extra incentives each year. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg for this contract.

Giolito can opt-out after the first year of the deal with a minimum of $19 million in his pocket — $18 million in salary plus a $1 million buyout. If he doesn’t exercise the opt-out, he’d collect another $19 million in 2025.

Finally, the contract also comes with a potential team option for a third year. If Giolito fails to throw at least 140 innings in 2025, the Red Sox will have the choice to retain him for $14 million in ‘26. However, if he does reach that threshold, the two sides have a $19 million option. If no option is exercised, he’ll receive a $1.5 million buyout.

Essentially, this is a one-year, prove-it deal with a little extra security on both sides. If Giolito struggles in 2024, he still has a guaranteed job for the following season.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox have a chance to keep him around at a bargain rate in 2026, although the odds they’d pick up that option are slim. If Giolito struggles enough next season that he doesn’t exercise his opt-out and fails to reach 140 innings the following year, the Sox might not want anything to do with that $14 million option.