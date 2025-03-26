Top 10 MLB Players of the Last Decade

He has set the standard of two-way play to an impossible standard. One where someone can simultaneously be a top-five hitter and pitcher in the league. One where someone can win three unanimous MVP awards in four seasons and become the only full-time DH to win the honor. Something once not even considered is now a feat monopolized by one man.

#5 – José Ramírez

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians poses for a portrait during Cleveland Guardians photo day at Goodyear Ballpark on February 20, 2025 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

José Ramírez‘s continuous stardom has gotten louder and louder over the years. For a long time, he was viewed as one of, if not the most underrated players in baseball.

Throughout his career, he has tallied 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases in six different seasons. He is one of just 10 players in baseball history that has posted at least six such seasons. His consistently excellent display of offense, fielding and baserunning over the last decade earns him a spot on this list.

Ramírez might not be the most powerful guy, but he has still slugged just over 250 home runs since 2015. He has shown an excellent talent for timing up pitches throughout his career. Since 2015, 46.4% of total batted balls from Ramírez have been hit to the pull side, the highest rate among the 101 hitters with at least 2,500 batted balls recorded over the course of the Statcast era.

Ramírez has additionally pulled 37.4% of his fly balls since 2015, tied for the third highest rate among the 168 hitters with at least 500 fly balls in this span. Since 2015, fly balls have a 30% higher chance of being converted to home runs if they are pulled compared to fly balls hit straightaway or to the opposite field. Ramírez’s consistent ability to pull his fly balls at a high rate has allowed him to be an elite hitter over the last decade.

Since these stats started being tracked, Ramírez has also posted a 32 Fielding Run Balue and a 33 Baserunning Run Value, per Statcast. He is one of just four players in baseball to post at least 30 of both. This diverse skill set has helped him earn six All-Star appearances, five times finishing in the top five of AL MVP voting and five Silver Slugger awards.