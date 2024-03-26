2024 AL Central Division Preview

The American League Central might just be the most wide-open division in all of baseball. Over the last three years, three different teams have won the division, the Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

The other two teams, the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals, have been in the midst of a rebuild, but finally have rosters that seem ready to compete, albeit in a weak division.

Heading into this season, every team but the Chicago White Sox can say that they expect to be a winning ballclub in 2024. The Twins and Guardians remain the favorites, as they have combined to win seven of the last eight AL Central division titles, but it really is anyone’s division to win.

Over the past few weeks, we have published season preview for all five teams in the AL Central, with full breakdowns of their starting lineups, rotations, and bullpens. Check them all out below.